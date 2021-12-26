Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Post $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.04. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $42,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,686 shares of company stock worth $1,220,399. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TZOO stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.