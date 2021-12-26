Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 4,672 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GDO opened at $17.34 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

