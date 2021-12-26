Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Laureate Education by 88.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Laureate Education by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 6.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.