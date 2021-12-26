Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,480 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 528,543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 54,965 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,868 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $106,439,000 after purchasing an additional 174,450 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 119.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

