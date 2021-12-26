Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,904.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,755.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

