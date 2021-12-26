Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 988 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.