Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

