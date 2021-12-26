Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMPT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMPT opened at $29.61 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

