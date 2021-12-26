Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes $540,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

