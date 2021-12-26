Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 11,046 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 18.14% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $28,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHS. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS opened at $105.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.06.

