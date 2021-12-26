Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $30.09 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $30,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $366,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $257,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $66.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

