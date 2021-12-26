GoByte Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $112.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $290,502.11 and approximately $112.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.