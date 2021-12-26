VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,578 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $37,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,778,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 690,978 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

