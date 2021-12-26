Raymond James & Associates Buys 46,875 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $45,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,928 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of KKR opened at $75.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

