Raymond James & Associates Sells 19,811 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $46,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 89,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $96.02 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average is $92.95.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.