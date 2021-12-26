Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,357,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

DKNG opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock worth $48,923,683. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.