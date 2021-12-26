New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,415 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,415 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 314.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 57,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $396.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

