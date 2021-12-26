New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,388 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.77% of Houlihan Lokey worth $48,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.71. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

