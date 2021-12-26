Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,992 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SEA were worth $52,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 310.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 12.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.3% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $222.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $178.80 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.40.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.