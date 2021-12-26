Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $50,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock worth $220,608,091. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.95.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.