Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $45,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $225.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.57. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.11.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,201,397. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

