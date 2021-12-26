3,328 Shares in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,494 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth $4,190,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WPP by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WPP by 107.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,444 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $74.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $51.86 and a 1-year high of $75.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

