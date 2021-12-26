Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after buying an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $173.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.13.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

