Critical Comparison: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Citizens Financial Group and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 4 11 0 2.73 German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $51.36, suggesting a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 31.99% 10.99% 1.24% German American Bancorp 37.01% 13.50% 1.63%

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and German American Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and German American Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $7.68 billion 2.59 $1.06 billion $4.98 9.36 German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.54 $62.21 million $3.24 12.08

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

