Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 531 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ONEOK stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

