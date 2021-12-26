Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 816,097 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 816,097 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,788 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,784 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.67 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

