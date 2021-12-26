Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,660 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of DoubleVerify worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,212,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,155,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DV stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

