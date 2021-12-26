Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,902 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,615,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 64.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $618,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $152.00 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $241.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average of $159.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

