Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.