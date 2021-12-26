Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 1,054 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 124.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $135.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.07. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $136.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

