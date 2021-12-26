Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 769.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 128,362 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 168.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

