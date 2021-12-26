Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,453 shares of company stock worth $6,306,226. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

TMHC opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

