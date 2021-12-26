Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $534,000 Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 20.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 70.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $245,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $85,800.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,737 shares of company stock worth $1,835,817. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.