Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.76% of American Assets Trust worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.62 per share, for a total transaction of $712,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,238. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

