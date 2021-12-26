Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stake Decreased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,748 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASAN opened at $77.90 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,253,733 shares of company stock worth $259,973,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $12,652,854. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

