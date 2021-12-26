Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,094 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after buying an additional 666,664 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -275.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.61. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EVOP. Citigroup cut their price objective on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

