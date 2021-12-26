Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,590 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $224,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PAR Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.90. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

