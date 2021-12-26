Analysts Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.29. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $1,304,931. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 626.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter worth $186,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

