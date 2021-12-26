Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

