Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,951 shares of company stock worth $769,047. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,439,000 after buying an additional 1,043,829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after acquiring an additional 868,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after acquiring an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter.

