Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,472 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 97,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

CTT opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTT. B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

