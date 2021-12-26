$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

