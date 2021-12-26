Biswap (BSW) Price Tops $1.24

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Biswap coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002494 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Biswap has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $192.29 million and $21.10 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00058907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.80 or 0.08065811 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,844.18 or 1.00113039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 180,479,223 coins and its circulating supply is 154,836,573 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

