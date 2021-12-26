Lightning Bitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $207,993.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $207,993.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00311029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000696 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

