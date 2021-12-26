GYEN (GYEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.82 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. GYEN has a total market cap of $23.82 million and $822,908.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00058907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.80 or 0.08065811 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,844.18 or 1.00113039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.