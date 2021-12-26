Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

