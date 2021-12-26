Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 873,454 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $102.97 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

