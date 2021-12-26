PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in PepsiCo by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PepsiCo by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.