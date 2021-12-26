Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,904.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,755.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.