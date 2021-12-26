American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 61.6% in the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP opened at $164.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average is $168.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

